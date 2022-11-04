New Poll Released For Heated Race In Congressional District Representing Part Of Capital Region

As Election Day draws closer, new polling continues to show a close race in New York’s new 19th Congressional District.

Democrat Josh Riley holds a slight edge over his Republican opponent, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, 48 to 43 percent, according to a Siena College poll released Friday, Nov. 4.

The results mirror a Siena College poll conducted in early October 2022 that showed Riley leading Molinaro by five percentage points, 46 to 41 percent.

The 19th Congressional District includes the counties of Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Otsego, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Ulster, as well as portions of Broome, Dutchess, Montgomery, and Rensselaer counties.

Among their parties, Riley garnered support from 82 percent of Democrats while 77 percent of Republicans backed Molinaro, the poll found.

Riley also has a 12-point lead with independents, who backed him 48 to 36 percent over Molinaro.

“Little has changed in the dynamics of the NY19 race in the last month,” Siena College Research Institute pollster Steven Greenberg said.

“Both candidates continue to do a good job of holding voters of their party – Riley slightly better then and now – and Riley continues to lead with independents, now 12 points up from six last month.

“While Riley was less known last month, he’s caught Molinaro in that regard and has a positive favorability rating, compared to Molinaro’s negative favorability rating.”

Riley’s campaign website highlights several priorities that he would focus on should he win the seat. Among them are defending and strengthening democracy, reducing gun violence, ensuring access to abortion, and protecting the environment.

Among Molinaro’s priorities, according to his campaign website, are reducing inflation and the cost of living, addressing mental health, ending the opioid epidemic, and supporting veterans and seniors.

The same Siena College poll continues to show a tight race in New York’s gubernatorial election as well, with Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin leading incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul 50 to 45 percent.

Both candidates were tied with independents, 45 to 45 percent, the poll found.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.