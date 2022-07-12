Man Nabbed After Exposing Himself, Groping Women On Hudson Street, Police Say

Police are investigating after a man allegedly exposed himself and groped at least two women in the region.

The incidents began in Columbia County in the city of Hudson around 8:45 a.m., Monday, July 11.

An investigation began after the Hudson Police received a report from a woman who said she was walking on Allen Street near St. Mary’s Church when she was confronted by a man wearing red boxer underwear shorts and no shirt, said Chief L. Edward Moore, of the city of Hudson Police.

The victim told officers that the man exposed himself to her and proceeded to touch and grope her. He then ran west on Union Street, Moore said.

Patrols and detectives immediately responded to the neighborhood. Several minutes after the initial report, a detective spotted a man matching the description of the suspect and watched as he grabbed and fondled another woman as she was walking on Union Street, Moore said.

The man was immediately taken into custody and transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital for treatment and evaluation, the chief said.

The man, who has not been identified, was described as being Blac, 22 years old, 6-foot, 180 pounds. He also has script tattoos under both eyes.

"HPD is currently investigating another, possibly related incident that is alleged to have occurred earlier that morning in the area of Oakwood Boulevard," Moore said.

Anyone with any additional information or who may themselves have been victimized is encouraged to call detectives at 518-828-3388.

