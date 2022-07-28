'One Of The Good Ones': Well-Known Hudson Business Owner Dies At Age 65

Tributes are pouring in for a longtime business owner in the region who died this month following a battle with cancer.

Herkimer County resident George Pulver Jr., of Little Falls, died Tuesday, July 19, at the age of 65 while surrounded by his wife and children, according to his obituary.

Born in Hudson, Pulver was well-known around Columbia County for running his family business, Pulver’s Glass, for more than 40 years, his memorial said. He retired in 2017.

The shop, located on Green Street in Hudson, was started by Pulver’s grandfather in 1914 and is still in business today under the ownership of Pulver’s son, Eric.

Following his retirement, Pulver moved to his lake home, which became the de facto family gathering place over the years, his obituary said.

Relatives said most days he could be found tinkering in his barn, accompanied by his two dogs, Mason and Hannah.

“I always remember George as the historian of Hudson,” Daniel Oakes wrote on his memorial. “George was always an honest man and worked for what he got. He was one of a kind and my sincere condolences go to his family and friends.”

“He was one of the good ones, always a good time, laughing and joking,” Eugene Shetsky wrote. “Rest in peace George.”

Pulver's family thanked New York Oncology Hematology of Amsterdam and Hospice of Herkimer County for the care they provided George and his relatives over the past four years.

"George’s family finds comfort knowing he’s up there in heaven tap dancing and is 'ready to run the mile,'" his obituary said. "George was truly a one of a kind man and will be deeply missed."

Calling hours will be held Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Miller-Plonko Funeral Home, located on Wolf Street in Dolgeville.

In lieu of flowers, Pulver’s family said donations can be made in his name to the East Canada Creek Fire Department to install a dry hydrant on the Keyser Lake waterfront.

