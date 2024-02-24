East Durham Water Park Fined $38K For Violating Federal Labor Laws With Teen Employees

Greene County’s Zoom Flume Water Park, located in East Durham, was the target of investigation by the Albany district office of the US Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division in 2022.

The agency found that the water park allowed 35 15-year-old lifeguards to work with prohibited equipment at the top of elevated, power-driven water slides between July 2021 and July 2022. As such, the company was found to be in violation of federal labor laws and regulations.

In October 2022, the division fined Zoom Flume Water Park $1,086 per child worker, for a total of $38,010.

The company appealed the findings and penalties to the labor department’s Office of Administrative Law Judges.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, a judge granted the department’s motion for summary decision in its entirety and upheld the findings and penalties. The water park was ordered to pay $38,010 to the department.

“Child labor laws protect minors and help ensure young workers enjoy positive workplace experiences without jeopardizing their well-being or education,” said Patrick DeForest, Wage and Hour Division Acting District Director.

