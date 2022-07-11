Subtropical Storm Nicole Forms In Atlantic, Heads Toward US: Here's Projected Timing, Track

With three-and-a-half weeks left in the 2022 hurricane season, a new subtropical storm has formed in the Atlantic.

Nicole, located about 490 miles east of the Bahamas as of early Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, is moving northwest.

A turn westward or west-southwestward is forecast Tuesday, Nov. 8 through early Thursday, Nov. 10, the National Hurricane Center said.

AccuWeather meteorologists "expect this sprawling storm to take a turn and hit Florida’s east coast -- as a hurricane — later this week before it takes a run up the Eastern Seaboard."

Nicole now has maximum sustained winds of around 45 miles per hour with higher gusts, the hurricane center noted.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Nicole is forecast to be at hurricane intensity by Wednesday night, Nov. 9 while it is moving near or over the northwestern Bahamas.

"On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night," the hurricane center said.

For the latest timing and track for Nicole from AccuWeather.com, see the first image above.

For the National Hurricane Center's projected timing and track, click on the second image above.

For projected impacts from Nicole in the Northeast on Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, click on the third image above.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which began on Wednesday, June 1, ends on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

