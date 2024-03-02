Soggy Start To Weekend Will Be Followed By Big Swing In Temperatures: 5-Day Forecast

"After the cold shot this week, things will begin to warm up again over the weekend," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore. "However, it will come at the cost of a soaking rain that will be around into Saturday."

There will be rain at times throughout the day and into the evening on Saturday, March 2 with temperatures in the upper 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

The system will gradually wind down overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning, March 3 with most areas seeing about a half-inch of rainfall.

The system's passage will lead to a rise in temperatures on Sunday, with the high reaching the upper 50s with partly sunny skies.

Mild temps in the low to mid will linger on both Monday, March 4, and Tuesday, March 5 with more clouds than sun each day.

More unsettled weather will return Tuesday with a chance of rain at times during the day.

Wednesday, March 6 will be cloudy with a chance of rain and a high temperature in the mid-50s.

