Separate Rounds Of Showers Will Follow Late Winter Warmup: 5-Day Forecast

It will be sunny with temperatures above average on Wednesday, March 13, and Thursday, March 14 with high temperatures in the mid-60s on Wednesday and upper 60s on Thursday with calm winds.

The first round of showers will move in overnight Thursday into Friday, March 15.

Showers will continue through early Friday afternoon on a mostly cloudy day with temps in the 60s.

There will be another round of showers early Friday evening.

A total of about a quarter of an inch of precipitation is expected.

The first half of the weekend will be a bit cooler and mostly sunny on Saturday, March 16 with a high temperature in the mid-50s.

Clouds will increase on St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, March 17 but it will be dry during the day with partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-50s.

A new round of showers is on track for Sunday evening.

