Separate Chances For Thunderstorms Headed To Region: Here's Timing, 5-Day Forecast

According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday's high temperature will be in the upper 70s, about 5 to 10 degrees above normal, as high pressure builds with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will increase Tuesday evening, with a chance of showers overnight continuing into Wednesday morning, May 8.

Showers will likely occur later Wednesday morning, and thunderstorms are possible, especially in the afternoon and early evening.

Wednesday's high temperature will be in the mid-70s with some sun amid mostly cloudy skies.

It will be cloudy and dry to start the day Thursday, May 9, before a new round of thunderstorms is possible, starting in the early afternoon and continuing through the evening.

It will rain during that time frame, with about a half-inch of precipitation expected and higher amounts where thunderstorms occur.

Rain will linger into Friday morning, May 10, followed by a chance of showers during the day and again at light on a mostly cloudy and cooler day with a high temperature of around 60 degrees.

Conditions will improve for the first half of the weekend on Saturday, May 11, with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 60s.

