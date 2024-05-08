Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

New City 20-Year-Old Accused Of Assaulting Trooper During Pro-Palestine Protest

A 20-year-old is accused of assaulting a New York State Police trooper during a  pro-Palestine protest/encampment at a college campus.

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
The event was being held in the Hudson Valley, in Ulster County, at SUNY New Paltz on Thursday, May 2, and the state police were requested to respond. 

At around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 3, while the state police were dispersing the crowd, a protestor threw a metal Gatorade bottle that hit a New York State Police investigator in the face, causing a laceration above his left eye. 

The investigator was treated at a local hospital, where he received several stitches and was discharged, according to state police.

After a thorough investigation, state police arrested Rockland County resident Aiden P. O’Brien, of New City, on Tuesday, May 7 and charged him with:

  • Assault,
  • Reckless endangerment,
  • Criminal possession of a weapon,
  • Disorderly conduct, 
  • Trespass. 

He was arraigned in the Town of Plattekill Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail with cash bail set at $5,000. 

O’Brien was scheduled to appear at the New Paltz Court on Tuesday, May 8. 

The Troop F BCI is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed this crime or has any information about it to contact the New York State Police at 845-344-5300.

