Attempted Murder: Former Rockland County HS Football Star Indicted For Stabbing Man

Elijah Dean, age 23, who grew up and graduated from high school in Rockland County and is now a resident of Orange County, was charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault, and criminal possession of a weapon on Friday, May 3, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II.

The incident occurred in Rockland County shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, in the Town of Ramapo.

According to Scott Waters, spokesman for the Rockland County District Attorney's Office, arriving officers discovered a man who had been accosted in his driveway on Trailside Place by an unknown suspect and was stabbed multiple including in his head and neck.

The unidentified victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance in serious condition, Waters said.

“As alleged, this brutal act of apparently random violence is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Rockland County," said Walsh. "I commend the Town of Ramapo Police Department and assisting agencies for apprehending the suspect in this case in 48 hours.”

Bail was set and maintained at $1 million cash, $5 million secured bond, and $10 million partially secured bond at 10 percent.

Dean, who was a well-known football player at Spring Valley High School in 2018 and played at Western Connecticut State University before leaving school in 2020, has been scheduled for psychiatric evaluations to determine his mental fitness to stand trial.

He was remanded to Rockland County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, June 18.

The investigation was conducted by the Ramapo Police Department with the assistance from:

Spring Valley Police Department,

Rockland County District Attorney’s Office,

Clarkstown Police Department,

Rockland County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

