COVID-19: New Positive Case Reported In Hudson Valley School

Another student and teacher in the Hudson Valley have tested positive for COVID-19, causing concerns for an area school district.

Valley Central Schools Superintendent John Xanthis said over the weekend that a student at the Alternative Learning Center tested positive for the virus.

A teacher at Valley Central Middle School has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Xanthis said that the district has been in touch with the Orange County Department of Health, which has begun identifying and contacting the parents of students that were in “close contact” with the student.

Close contact is defined as being within six feet of an infected person or more than 15 minutes. Those who were in close contact will be advised to be temporarily quarantined.

“We are confident that the protocols that we have put in place in our schools including social distancing, the requirement for wearing a mask throughout the day, and cleaning and sanitizing practices will help minimize the spread of this virus to others,” Xanthis said.

According to Xanthis, parents can do their part by checking their children’s temperature each morning and checking for any symptoms of COVID-19.

“Anyone with a fever of 100 degrees or more, or any symptom of COVID-19 must remain home, and parents/guardians should contact their health care provider and school nurse for further procedures/protocols,” he said in a statement.

“We thank the student’s parents/guardians for following these protocols and contacting us immediately so that we could begin our work of informing affected families. I know you join us in wishing the student a speedy and complete recovery.”

