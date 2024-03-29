Missing 26-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Found Dead

Putnam County resident Colin Albert Marma of Garrison, age 26, was found dead nearly two months after he was last seen on Friday, Feb. 2, according to an announcement by the Hope Alive 845 non-profit group on Thursday, March 28.

"Hope Alive 845 Team sends our love and condolences to the family who did everything humanly possible to find their son," the group said in their announcement, adding, "Our team is heartbroken over this."

Marma, who suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was reported missing by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Feb. 12. His 2004 Mercedes had last been seen in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of upper Manhattan, according to authorities.

His disappearance led to his family creating a website dedicated to mobilizing efforts to find him.

More details about Marma's death were not released.

In a post on social media, his aunt, Gina Nytko-Marma, mourned the loss of her nephew.

"Colin has been found. While he is no longer with us, his love and smile will be in our hearts forever," Nytko-Marma wrote.

