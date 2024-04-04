Potent Nor'easter Knocks Out Power, Causes Flooding, Delayed School Starts, Road Closures

As of around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, April 4, there were about 48,000 customers without power in New York, around 7,000 in Connecticut, and over 10,500 in Massachusetts, according to poweroutage.us.

Check the links below to view outages by counties and utility providers in those states:

Heavy rainfall from the storm began to abate from east to west at around daybreak on Thursday.

Areas in upstate New York and northern New England where Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect are seeing significant snowfall, with a mix of snow and rain in inland areas farther south.

For a radar image of the region at around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, April 4, see the first image above.

It will be mostly cloudy throughout Thursday with scattered rain and snow showers during the morning and scattered showers during the day. The high temperature will be n the mid-40s.

Friday, April 5 will be partly sunny with a high in the upper 40s and a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning and showers in the afternoon.

Saturday, April 6 will be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

The outlook for Sunday, April 7 calls for mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s.

