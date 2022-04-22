Assistant School Superintendent Accepts Post At New Hudson Valley District

There will be more upheaval among the administration of a Northern Westchester school district after a veteran educator announced she would be heading to a different part of the county.

Cynthia Hawthorne, who has been an assistant superintendent in the Bedford Central School District since 2019, has been named as the new Assistant Superintendent for Business of the Peekskill Central School District by the Board of Education.

She will replace outgoing assistant superintendent Robin Zimmerman, who previously announced her retirement from the post.

Hawthorne’s appointment takes effect officially as of Friday, July 1.

Her departure from Bedford comes as the district as the district also searches for a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Joel Adelberg, who announced his retirement last summer.

In 2008, Hawthorne began her career in education at Dutchess BOCES as an Office Manager and later moved into the Business Office, serving as a Staff Specialist.

Hawthorne's first position as a School Business Administrator was at Webutuck Central School District in Amenia in 2014, where she worked for five years. She then moved on to work for Bedford Central School District, where she has served for almost three years.

“While Ms. Hawthorne comes from humble beginnings and has not always had it easy, (the mother of four) has done her best to give her children the opportunities that she did not have,” the Peekskill Board of Education said announcing her appointment.

“She continues to advocate for children inside and outside of her community,” they added. “Notwithstanding, Ms. Hawthorne wishes to help provide the best opportunities, encouragement, and experiences for all children, as she has tried to do for her own and was fortunate to receive from her father (a Jamaican native who spent his life as an educator in New Jersey.)”

