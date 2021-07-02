Contact Us
School Superintendent In Northern Westchester Stepping Down

Zak Failla
Dr. Joel Adelberg will be stepping down.
Dr. Joel Adelberg will be stepping down. Photo Credit: Bedford Central School District

A national search for a new superintendent has been launched by a school district in Westchester.

This week, Dr. Joel Adelberg announced that he will be retiring as superintendent of the Bedford Central School District, effective as of June 30, 2022, after leading the district for more than two years.

Following his announcement, the Bedford Board of Education announced it will conduct a comprehensive search for his replacement.

 “Thanks to Dr. Adelberg’s dedicated leadership, the Bedford Central School District is well-positioned to pursue our vision of inspiring and challenging our students every day to reach their greatest potential,” Board President Colette Dow said.

“We know Dr. Adelberg is eager to tackle the significant work ahead in 2021-2022. We look forward to his continued leadership through June 2022 and wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Dow said that the search process will be detailed in the coming weeks and will include opportunities for community involvement. It is expected that Adelberg’s replacement will be named in early 2022, with a set start date of July 1, 2022.

“The Board and our community are exceptionally grateful for Dr. Adelberg’s leadership during COVID and his many years of dedicated service as Fox Lane High School Principal and as an Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum,” she said.

“While he will be greatly missed, Dr. Adelberg leaves a legacy of students first always. It is this hallmark of his leadership that enables excellence in all of our schools.”

