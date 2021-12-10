About 100 Afghan Students To Attend College In Hudson Valley

About 100 students are set to relocate from Afghanistan to continue their studies at a Hudson Valley college.

Bard College, located in Dutchess County, announced plans to accept nearly 100 students from the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul at its Annandale, Simon's Rock and Berlin campuses.

The college said 70 students were accepted to the Annandale and Simon's Rock campuses so far.

Five students have arrived, and more students are set to arrive in mid-January.

The students will have scholarships that cover full tuition, room and board, the college said.

The college said some of the students are being resettled in the United States with their families, and others will be using student visas.

Read the full announcement from Bard College here.

