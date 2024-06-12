Here's Timing For Potentially Severe Storms With Drenching Downpours, 50-60 MPH Wind Gusts

According to the National Weather Service, the storm system's projected timing for Friday, June 14, is mid-afternoon into the late evening.

"A cold front will approach the region during Friday with the potential to bring widespread thunderstorm coverage of the season to the region," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Wednesday morning, June 12. "There is the potential for some storms to reach severe levels."

Drenching downpours and hail are possible, along with wind gusts between 50 and 60 miles per hour. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

The temperature warmup will start gradually on Wednesday afternoon, June 12, with the mercury topping at or just above the 80-degree mark amid mainly sunny skies.

Temps will climb into the mid to upper 80s on Thursday, June 13, amid plenty of bright sunshine.

Friday, June 14 will be mostly sunny for much of the day with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s.

The storm system will then begin to move through from west to east starting at around 2 p.m. before winding down late Friday evening.

The system is expected to produce a widespread inch to an inch-and-a-half of rainfall, with locally higher amounts where severe storms occur.

After the storms subside, there will be learning overnight, leading to a bright and sunny day on Saturday, June 15, with a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

Look for more of the same for the second half of the weekend.

On Sunday, June 16, expect sunny skies and temperatures topping out at or slightly above the 80-degree mark.

