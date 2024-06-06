Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Women In Rockland

The incident occurred in Rockland County on Monday, June 3, in Chestnut Ridge.

According to Lt. Chris Franklin of the Ramapo Police, Orange County resident Joseph Perez, age 31, of Greenwood Lake, was exposing himself while in a vehicle in Chestnut Ridge.

An investigation was conducted by RPD Detectives, which resulted in the identification of the vehicle and the suspect, Franklin said.

On Wednesday, June 5, Perez was arrested and charged with:

Five counts of public lewdness

Five counts of exposure of a person

Two counts of public lewdness

Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Protection orders were obtained for each of the victims, and Perez was released on appearance tickets.

