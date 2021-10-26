Two Men Arrested For Murder Of 20-Year-Old Woman in Hudson Valley

Two shooting suspects have been arrested for their alleged roles in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in Westchester.

Mount Vernon resident Aaliyah Waiters was shot and killed on Saturday, Sept. 25 after she was struck in the head by a bullet at approximately 2:30 a.m. on South Third Street in the city.

She was with a group in Mount Vernon when she suffered the gunshot wound. Waiters was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, put on life support, and later pronounced dead.

The fatal shooting led to a multi-agency investigation by the New Rochelle Police Department, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and Mount Vernon detectives, which led them to identify two New Rochelle men as suspects.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, law enforcement authorities announced that they have arrested Laquan Jones, age 21, at his mother’s home in New Rochelle, and Tyquan Carcamo, age 20, at a family member’s home in Yonkers.

Both men were taken into custody without incident and arraigned in Mount Vernon City Court on second-degree murder charges. Each was remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

“It is always the goal of the Mount Vernon Police Department to ensure that all persons that commit acts of violence within Mount Vernon are held accountable for their actions,” officials said while announcing the arrests.

“As such, the Mount Vernon Police Department asks that anyone with any information on this incident contact the Detective Division at (914) 665-2510.”

