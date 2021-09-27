Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Breaking News: Westchester Company Claims $8.7 Million LOTTO Prize
News

ID Released For 20-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Westchester

Zak Failla
The woman was found outside 237 S. Third Ave. in Mount Vernon.
The woman was found outside 237 S. Third Ave. in Mount Vernon. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have released the identity of a 20-year-old woman who was shot and killed over the weekend in Westchester.

Mount Vernon police officials confirmed that Aliyah Waiters, a city resident, was killed on Saturday, Sept. 25 after being struck in the head by a bullet.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 on South Third Avenue in Mount Vernon.

Waiters was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx and put on life support before she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made as the investigation into the fatal shooting continues. No motive has been released.

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said in a statement that she heard the gunshots ring out on Saturday morning near her city home.

“I literally live one block away from the scene," she said, noting it sounded like more than 10 shots were fired. "I was up reading and preparing for some work, and I heard the shots ring out."

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact police confidentially by calling investigators at (914) 665-2510.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

