Suspect Nabbed After Man Fatally Gunned Down In Nyack In Broad Daylight

A suspect has been apprehended after a 32-year-old man was found shot to death on a street in Rockland.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 10 a.m., Friday, May 22, in the area of South Midland Avenue, south of Depew Avenue, in Nyack, said the Orangetown Police.

When police arrived on the scene they found the victim, an unidentified man from Haverstraw, with apparent gunshot injuries.

The victim was rushed to Nyack Hospital by Nyack Ambulance and Medic 5, where he was later pronounced dead,

Late Saturday morning, May 23, Orangetown Police announced the suspect was apprehended earlier in the morning in Maryland.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is currently being held by the Maryland State Police. Orangetown detectives are on the scene in Maryland.

Further details will be released Saturday afternoon, police said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

