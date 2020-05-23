Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

IDs Released For Suspect, Victim In Fatal Nyack Shooting

Joe Lombardi
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identities of a suspect who has been apprehended and the victim in a fatal shooting in Nyack have been identified.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 10 a.m., Friday, May 22, in the area of South Midland Avenue, south of Depew Avenue, in Nyack, according to Orangetown Police.

When police arrived on the scene they found the victim, Ryan L. Franklin, 30, of West Haverstraw, with apparent gunshot injuries.

Franklin was rushed to Nyack Hospital by Nyack Ambulance and Medic 5, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Saturday, May 23, Orangetown Police announced the suspect, 33-year-old Jason Max Jabouin, with known addresses in Haverstraw and Fayetteville, North Carolina, was apprehended at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in Maryland.

Orangetown detectives on the scene in Maryland charged Jabouin with:

  • Second-degree murder,
  • First-degree robbery
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

He's currently being held in Maryland as a fugitive from justice.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

