Suspect Charged After Mom, Daughter Found Shot, Killed In Valley Cottage

A suspect has been apprehended after a mother and her daughter were found shot to death at an area residence early last week.

The incident took place in Rockland County in a cottage in the rear of 104 Lake Road in Valley Cottage on Tuesday, May 26.

The two, 63-year-old Wanda Castor and 27-year-old Kathleen Castor, both of Valley Cottage, were found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, said Clarkstown Police Chief Ray McCullagh.

An infant child was found unhurt in the residence with no visible injuries, McCullagh said. The baby, Anastasia, the child of Kathleen Castor, has been placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

On Sunday morning, May 31, Clarkstown Police announced Rockland resident Robert Williams III, 32, of Hillcrest, was arrested after a multi-state investigation.

He has been charged with:

two counts of second-degree murder (felonies),

second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony),

first-degree criminal contempt (felony).

Williams was arraigned via video conferencing in Rockland County Court on Saturday, May 30 and remanded to the Rockland County Jail.

"As the Clarkstown Police Department announces the arrest of this suspect, we remember the lives lost and the family left behind," the department said in a statement. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to all of the victims' family and friends, as we continue to seek justice for Wanda, Kathleen and baby Anastasia."

The following Law Enforcement Agencies have greatly assisted the men and women of the Clarkstown Police Department Detective Bureau in this extensive investigation:

NYPD Intelligence Division and Scuba Unit

Rockland County District Attorney

Rockland County Crime Analysis Center

Westchester County Crime Lab

FBI

ATF

Ramapo Police Department

Spring Valley Police Department

Haverstraw Police Department

Rockland County Sheriff Computer Crimes Task Force

Rockland County Solid Waste Authority

SUEZ Water

“As we struggle living through a pandemic, the very core of Rockland’s way of life was rocked on May 26 upon hearing the news that Wanda Castor and her daughter, Kathleen Castor were brutally slain in a senseless act of rage and violence," Rockland District Attorney Thomas Walsh said. "Our sympathies go out to their family and most importantly to baby Anastasia, who was left at the scene unharmed but without a mother and grandmother.

"Rockland will not stand for these acts of violence. We will ensure justice is served. I commend the fantastic work of the Clarkstown Police Department and all the other agencies working to bring justice to this family.”

