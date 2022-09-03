New City Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit

A 22-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of driving while intoxicated at more than two times the legal limit.

Troopers pulled a vehicle over on I-87 in the Albany County town of Bethlehem for vehicle and traffic violations at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, New York State Police said.

Police said the driver, identified as Rockland County resident Cristian Agualema, of New City, was found to be intoxicated.

He was arrested and tested as having a blood alcohol content of 0.19 percent, authorities said.

Agualema was charged with aggravated DWI, State Police reported.

Police said he was turned over to a sober party and given court appearance tickets returnable on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

