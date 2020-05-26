Infant Found In Valley Cottage Residence Where Mother, Daughter Were Killed

An infant girl was found inside a cottage where her mother and grandmother were found shot to death.

The incident took place in Rockland County in a cottage in the rear of 104 Lake Road in Valley Collage, said the Clarkstown Police.

When Clarkstown Police arrived on the scene, they found the two women, ages 63 and 27, from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, said Police Chief Ray McCullagh during a press conference.

The infant child was found in the residence with no visible injuries, the chief said.

The child was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Police said the 63-year-old woman was the mother of the 27-year-old, who was the mother of the infant girl.

Their names were not released pending notification of next of kin, police said.

McCullagh said the department's Detective Bureau is currently speaking with a person of interest.

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau is investigating this incident, anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (845)639-5800.

"The facts known to us at this time lead us to believe that this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any immediate danger," said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

The home is reportedly owned by the Tolstoy Foundation Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, which is located nearby.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

