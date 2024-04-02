Strengthening Nor'easter Will Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, Up To 2 Feet Of Snow In Spots

There will be rain throughout the day on Tuesday, April 2, which will be raw with temperatures generally in the mid to upper 40s.

Rain will overspread the region from south to north during the day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

About 1.5 inches of precipitation is projected for Tuesday, which will be blustery with wind speeds in the teens and gusts up to 20 to 25 miles per hour.

The height of the storm will be Wednesday night, April 3 into Thursday, April 4, with up to 2 inches of rainfall for most of the region, and snow farther north.

Thunderstorms are possible starting around nightfall on Thursday, and wind gusts could hit 40 mph in spots.

Wednesday will be a bit cooler with highs generally in the low 40s.

Snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday in a wide part of the Northeast displayed in blue in the second image above from AccuWeather.com with significant snowfall possible in areas shown in dark blue.

Areas in upstate New York and northern New England, the darkest shade of blue in the first image above could see between 12 and 24 inches of snowfall, with snowfall rates of 2 inches per hour expected at times.

About 6 to 12 inches of accumulation is possible in much of New England, including Western Massachusetts, and upstate New York, with a widespread 1 to 6 inches in other areas shown in the two lightest shades of blue.

"As the storm strengthens, it will gather strong winds and more moisture from the Atlantic," according to AccuWeather.com. "The latest indications are it will be too warm for snow to fall in New York City, along the southern coast of New England, and along much of the eastern coast of Massachusetts."

Precipitation is now expected to wind down as rain for most of the Northeast from west to east beginning shortly after daybreak Thursday morning.

It will be mostly cloudy throughout Thursday, with a high temperature climbing into the mid-40s.

The outlook for Friday, April 5 calls for partly sunny skies with a high in the upper 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.