According to the US Geological Survey, the quake, which occurred at 10:23 a.m. on Friday, April 5, was centered in Hunterdon County, New Jersey, in the borough of Lebanon, about 60 miles west of midtown Manhattan.

Following the quake, residents in the tri-state area took to social media and began calling 911 to report shaking and rattling.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said the county has partially activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and is maintaining communication with the New York State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

"We urge residents only to call 911 in case of an emergency," Day said.

The County provided the following updates from various agencies:

Orange & Rockland Utilities – Teams have been dispatched to perform infrastructure assessments. O&R has fixed a reported gas leak, and the cause is still unconfirmed.

NYS Parks Dept – Teams have been dispatched to perform infrastructure assessments.

Indian Point – Teams have been dispatched to perform infrastructure assessments.

Health Care Facilities – Being canvassed, and so far, no damages have been reported.

Highway Depts – Being canvassed, so far, no reported damages.

Police Chiefs are being canvassed – So far, no damages have been reported.

Fire Chiefs – Feing canvassed, so far, no reported damages.

Supervisors and Mayors Offices – Being canvassed, so far, no reported damages.

Metro North – Teams have been dispatched to perform infrastructure assessments, and so far, no reported damages.

New York Thruway Authority – Teams have been dispatched to perform infrastructure assessments on the Thruway and Tappan Zee Bridge.

Natural Gas Transmission Lines are being assessed.

Water Treatment and Sewer Treatment are being assessed.

"There is a possibility of aftershocks for the next 24-48 hours," Day added.

