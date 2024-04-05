Partly Cloudy 43°

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits NY, CT, MA, Other Parts Of East Coast

An earthquake was felt in several states along the East Coast, including New York and Connecticut, late Friday morning, April 5.

The quake originated in Lebanon, New Jersey, about 60 miles west of Manhattan, and was felt in several East Coast states.

 Photo Credit: US Geological Survey
The US Geological Survey said the quake, which occurred at 10:23 a.m.  measured a 4.8 on the Richter scale, and had a depth of 0.62 miles. It reportedly originated in Hunterdon County, New Jersey in the borough of Lebanon, about 60 miles west of midtown Manhattan.

It shook buildings across New York City, New Jersey, and Connecticut, and was even felt as far away as Boston, and Philadelphia.

There have been no immediate reports of damage.

A 4.8 measurement on the Richter scale is classified as a "light" earthquake with "Noticeable shaking of indoor objects and rattling noises. Felt by most people in the affected area. 

"Slightly felt outside. Generally causes zero to minimal damage. Moderate to significant damage is very unlikely. Some objects may fall off shelves or be knocked over."

The Richter scale runs from a 1.0 magnitude (micro) to 9.9 (extreme).

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

