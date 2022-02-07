IDs Released For Victims In Double-Fatal Palisades Parkway Nanuet Crash

New York State Police have released the identities of two people killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash on the Palisades Parkway over the weekend.

Northern Westchester County resident Aristan Garandeau, age 27, of Croton-on- Hudson, and Brendan Seabrook, age 27, of Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, were killed around 2:39 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 6.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, troopers from the Haverstraw barracks responded to the head-on collision on the Palisades Parkway in the town of Clarkstown near, Exit 10.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Subaru Impreza, driven by Garandeau, entered the Palisades Parkway and was traveling the wrong way, Nevel said.

Nevel said Garandeau was traveling south in the northbound lane passing lane and struck a 2016 Toyota Avalon head-on that was traveling north in the passing lane.

Garandeau was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seabrook was transported by New City EMS to Montefiore Nyack Hospital where he later died.

The crash is still under investigation.

