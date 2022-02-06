Head-On Palisades Parkway Crash Kills Two In Nanuet

Two people were killed in a head-on collision overnight in the Hudson Valley.

The two-car crash took place in Rockland County around 2:40 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 6, on the Palisades Parkway between Exits 9 and 10 in Nanuet, according to the Nanuet Community Ambulance Corps.

Initial reports were both drivers were trapped and unresponsive, the department said.

The Nanuet Fire Department extricated one person who was transported to Nyack Hospital via New City ambulance where they were pronounced dead.

The second driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.

A passenger was also transported to Nyack Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries via Hatzoloh EMS.

New York State Police, who are handling the investigation, could not be reached for additional information.

Early reports say one of the vehicles was driving in the wrong direction on the parkway at the time of the crash.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

