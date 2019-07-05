Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Threatens Officers With Machete During Rockland Domestic Incident, Police Say
Police & Fire

Firefighter Injured Battling Rockland House Fire

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Monsey home was destroyed by fire. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Firefighters battle a large fire at a Monsey home. Photo Credit: Rockland Fires

A Monsey home was destroyed by fire as firefighters worked in hot, humid conditions to battle the blaze.

The fire started around 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, at the home on Mapleleaf Road, said the Ramapo Police Department.

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene due to the difficult conditions including working in void spaces due to the construction of an addition to the home, officials said.

Fire officials said the fire started in a second-floor apartment of the residence.

Two people, inside when the fire started, were able to make it out safely.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital after suffering heat exhaustion.

In addition to Ramapo Police and the Monsey Fire Department, other departments assisting included the Spring Valley, Hillcrest, Tallman, Suffern, Hillburn, Brewster, Spring Hill Ambulance Corp, Hatzoloh Ambulance Corp, Rockland Paramedic Service, Chaverim of Rockland, Rockland County Sheriff’s BCI & Ramapo Police detectives.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.