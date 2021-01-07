Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Capitol Hill Riots Spark Outrage From Hudson Valley County Executives, Other Political Leaders
Police & Fire

Fatal School Bus Crash Investigation Finds Truck Driver At Fault, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A truck driver involved in a fatal three-vehicle crash involving a school bus has been cited in the crash.
A truck driver involved in a fatal three-vehicle crash involving a school bus has been cited in the crash. Photo Credit: New Windsor Police Department

An investigation into a fatal three-vehicle crash in Orange County has found that a tree service truck driver at fault.

The New Windsor Police Department has concluded its investigation into the cause of the Wednesday, Oct. 21, a fatal three-vehicle collision involving a Washingtonville Central School District bus, a commercial tree service truck, and a BMW sedan, said Deputy Chief Michael Farbent. 

The two-month-long investigation determined that the commercial tree service truck, operated by Ian K. Jennings, 25, of Grahamsville, crossed over the double yellow line and entered the oncoming eastbound lane of traffic causing the collision with the school bus and the sedan, Farbent said.

Toxicology results from the New York State Police lab determined that alcohol and drugs were not a contributing factor in this collision, he added.

Accident reconstruction investigators were able to rule out excessive speed as well as any type of mechanical failure on the part of the commercial tree service truck. 

Investigators also determined that Mr. Jennings was not using his cellular phone nor did he suffer any type of medical event just prior to the collision.

Jennings was cited for two violations of traffic law including failure to keep right and failure to wear a seatbelt. 

 “As a result of our investigation, it was determined we do not have evidence to support any criminal charges in this case," said Chief of Police Robert L. Doss. "It comes down to this being a case of a driver that was inattentive behind the wheel."

During the crash, school bus driver, Andrew Sanchez, 74, died from injuries sustained in the crash, a six-year-old girl was seriously injured, as well as another person.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.