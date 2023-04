State police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

The crash took place in Rockland County around 10 p.m., Thursday, April 13 southbound near the Clarktown exit, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Police did not say how many people were killed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.