Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: $10,000 Reward Offered In Stabbing Attack On Rockland Man
Police & Fire

Drunk Trunk Driver Crashes Into Cruiser On Route 17, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
State Police are reminding the public of the 'Move Over' law after a trooper's vehicle was hit by a tractor-trailer.
State Police are reminding the public of the 'Move Over' law after a trooper's vehicle was hit by a tractor-trailer. Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are reminding the public about the "Move Over" law after a trooper's vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer driven by an alleged drunk driver.

The crash took place at 7:28 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, as the trooper, a 23-year-veteran, had just issued a traffic ticket to a vehicle on Route 17 in the town of Nichols, state police said.

The trooper stepped inside his marked patrol vehicle and was waiting for the vehicle that he had stopped to pull out into traffic safely when the tractor-trailer struck him from behind, shearing off most of the driver’s side of the 2019 Dodge Charger.

The tractor-trailer did not stop and continued eastbound.

Troopers immediately issued a “Be on the Look Out” (BOLO) over Tioga County 911 and officers from Owego Police Department and Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies quickly set up on Route 17 in an attempt to locate and stop the vehicle.

A New York State Police Investigator spotted a tractor-trailer with passenger-side damage and a flat tire on Route 17 and with the assistance of a Tioga County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop near exit 64 in Owego, state police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 35-year-old Darvi L. Moreland of Orange Park, Florida, was interviewed and subsequently failed a field sobriety test, state police said.

He was arrested and charged with DWI and issued several vehicle and traffic tickets.

Moreland was remanded to the Tioga County Jail.

The trooper was transported to Lourdes Hospital, treated and released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.