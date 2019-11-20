Drunk Trunk Driver Crashes Into Cruiser On Route 17, Police Say

New York State Police are reminding the public about the "Move Over" law after a trooper's vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer driven by an alleged drunk driver.

The crash took place at 7:28 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, as the trooper, a 23-year-veteran, had just issued a traffic ticket to a vehicle on Route 17 in the town of Nichols, state police said.

The trooper stepped inside his marked patrol vehicle and was waiting for the vehicle that he had stopped to pull out into traffic safely when the tractor-trailer struck him from behind, shearing off most of the driver’s side of the 2019 Dodge Charger.

The tractor-trailer did not stop and continued eastbound.

Troopers immediately issued a “Be on the Look Out” (BOLO) over Tioga County 911 and officers from Owego Police Department and Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies quickly set up on Route 17 in an attempt to locate and stop the vehicle.

A New York State Police Investigator spotted a tractor-trailer with passenger-side damage and a flat tire on Route 17 and with the assistance of a Tioga County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop near exit 64 in Owego, state police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 35-year-old Darvi L. Moreland of Orange Park, Florida, was interviewed and subsequently failed a field sobriety test, state police said.

He was arrested and charged with DWI and issued several vehicle and traffic tickets.

Moreland was remanded to the Tioga County Jail.

The trooper was transported to Lourdes Hospital, treated and released.

