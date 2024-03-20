Update: Police ID Couple In Rockland County Murder-Suicide

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 19 on Rosetown Road in Stony Point.

According to Lt. Greg Becker of the Stony Point Police, when officers responded to the home after a man called and said "his friends shot themselves," they found 35-year-old Colleen Williston and 38-year-old Sean Kelly, both shot dead from a single gunshot wound.

The initial investigation, conducted by detectives and the Rockland County Medical Examiner's Office, indicates that the two were the victims of a murder-suicide," Becker said.

"Although we are still early in the investigation, the evidence indicates that Mr. Kelly shot Ms. Williston and then turned the gun on himself, taking his own life," Becker added.

As the investigation continues, Becker said detectives will be looking into what the motive for the shooting may have been, and if it was related to an earlier complaint.

On Saturday, March 16, Kelly reported a complaint to Stony Point Police in the early morning, involving Williston and the couple's two minor children, Becker said.

Police said the investigation led to a notification being made to Rockland County Child Protective Services, and the investigation was still ongoing at the time of the shooting.

The children were not in the residence or the custody of the couple at the time of the shooting, Becker added.

The investigation is ongoing.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.