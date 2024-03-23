Teen Duo Nabbed In Rockland With Stash Of Ammo, Gun Parts: Police

The Fairfield County pair was arrested on Sunday, March 17 in Rockland County, according to the New York State Police.
Just after 1:30 p.m. that day, state police in the village of Suffern stopped a 2024 Kia on Interstate 87 for traffic violations.
However, when they pulled over the two teens, 18-year-old Alijah Matias Williams and 19-year-old Tocloveson Pierre, authorities reportedly found a stash of ammo and weapons parts inside the car, including:
- Two P-80 Ghost AR Kits (containing a lower and upper receiver);
- Two AR pistol grips;
- Six high-capacity AR magazines;
- Two P-80 jigs;
- Four boxes of .223 ammunition (with 80 rounds in total); and
- A gravity knife.
Both Pierre (who is from Norwalk) and Williams (who hails from Stamford) were charged with transportation of weapons and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon (third- and fourth-degree).
They were arraigned at Suffern Village Court and released on their own recognizance.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.