Double-Fatal Crash Shuts Down Hudson Valley Roadway

A double-fatal crash has shut down a stretch of a busy roadway in the region.
Westchester County Police reported just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26 that the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway and a portion of the southbound side are closed in Yonkers near McLean Avenue following the crash that killed two people.

"Due to the ongoing accident investigation, the northbound lanes are entirely closed and a partial closure is in effect southbound," the department said in a statement. "Motorists are advised to avoid the area."

Further info on the crash, including the identities of the victims, has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.