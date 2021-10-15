Contact Us
Police & Fire

Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle On Busy Rockland Roadway

Kathy Reakes
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in the area.

The crash took place at 3:20 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, in Rockland County on North Middletown Road, in Pearl River.

A 76-year-old man from Haverstraw was riding his bike northbound on North Middletown Road and was crossing the Route 304 exit ramp when he was hit by a vehicle that was exiting the roadway at the ramp, according to Captain James Brown, of the Orangetown Police Department.

The man was treated at the scene by Pearl River Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics and was transported to Westchester Medical Center for further treatment. 

The driver of the vehicle, a woman from Suffern, was not injured.

The Orangetown Police Accident Investigation Team is continuing the investigation and was assisted by Rockland County BCI, Rockland County Medics, and Pearl River Ambulance.

If anyone observed this accident or has any information please contact Orangetown police at 845-359-3700 or anonymous tips can be sent to Tips411.

