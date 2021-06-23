Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Clarkstown SD Move To Postpone BLM Movement Slide Show Sparks Controversy
News

Former Rockland County Village Trustee Begins Jail Sentence For Corruption

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Vilair Fonvil has begun his one-year prison sentence for stealing more than $11,000 from a summer camp program for children.
Vilair Fonvil has begun his one-year prison sentence for stealing more than $11,000 from a summer camp program for children. Photo Credit: Facebook

A former Rockland County village trustee has begun serving a one-year jail sentence for stealing funds from a summer camp program for children, some 33 months after he was convicted.

Vilair Fonvil, age 58, of West Orange, New Jersey, convicted in 2018, delayed his sentence by appealing his corruption conviction. A judge on Tuesday, June 22, remanded him to jail after his appeal was denied.

During his trial, Fonvil a former Village of Spring Valley Board of Trustees was convicted of four felonies including receiving a reward for official misconduct; corrupting the government; grand larceny as a crime of public corruption; and money laundering.

According to the Rockland County District Attorney's Office, Fonvil, while serving on the board, stole $11,000 from over $25,000 in financing the trustees approved at his request for a 2016 summer camp program for children.

Last April, a state appellate court upheld the conviction.

In its decision, the appellate panel wrote the evidence was "legally sufficient to establish the defendant’s guilt of the crimes of which he was convicted beyond a reasonable doubt."

He will serve his sentence at the Rockland County Jail.

In addition to jail time, Fonvil was also sentenced to three years' probation and ordered to pay over $11,000 in restitution as repayment for the funds stolen.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.