COVID-19: Rockland Issues New Isolation Order

As the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to skyrocket to a reported 1,069 infected, Rockland County officials are announcing a new isolation order.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert announced on Wednesday, March 25, the new order for mandatory isolation related to COVID-19 to separate sick people from healthy people to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Under the new order, people who test positive with COVID-19 are ordered to stay home and depending on symptoms, must remain isolated at home or designated location.

If violated, the infected person, or parents and guardians of an infected minor, face a fine up to $2,000 a day, county officials said.

There are several phases to the order depending on the severity of illness that meet the CDC guidelines.

If you test positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms, you must stay at home for:

At least seven days after illness started and at least 72 hours (three-days) after being fever-free without taking medicine to reduce fever and other respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath are improving.

If you test positive for COVID-19 and have no symptoms, you must stay at home for at least seven days after the first positive COVID-19 diagnostic test and no symptoms develop. If symptoms develop, follow the instructions above.

If you test positive for COVID-19 and have been designated by your employer as health care personnel, you must stay at home for at least seven days after illness started and at least 72 hours (three-days) after being fever-free without taking medicine to reduce fever and other respiratory symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath are improving.

If a person under isolation experiences worsening symptoms, they should contact their health care provider and follow their instructions.

The rate of positive cases and those who have been potentially exposed to the disease is rapidly increasing and expected to continue to rise, officials said.

As of Wednesday, there seven death reported in Rockland County from the virus.

