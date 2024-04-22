Transcripts Of Trump Trial To Be Posted Online Daily

Beginning Monday, April 22, the full transcript will be available here on the court system's website.

The New York Unified Court System said it is doing so because the trial is not being televised and to push the courts to ensure broad and continuous public access to the high-profile case.

A certified transcript of each day’s trial proceeding will be posted online and publicly available before the end of the next business day.

“With current law restricting the broadcasting of trial proceedings and courtroom space for public spectators very limited, the release of the daily transcripts on the court system’s website is the best way to provide the public a direct view of the proceedings in this historic trial,” said Chief Administrative Judge Joseph Zayas.

Opening statements by the prosecution and defense were conducted on Monday, along with the start of testimony from the first witness in the case, David Pecker, the former CEO of the National Enquirer's parent company and a longtime Trump friend.

