Popular Hudson Valley Deli Is Known Near, Far For Its Signature Sandwiches

A longtime Westchester County deli is known for its signature sandwiches.

Anthony's Delicatessen has served customers in the Mamaroneck area for decades.

The deli is located at 619 Halstead Ave. in Mamaroneck.

The deli calls itself the "home of The Godfather," an enormous sandwich made with salami, pepperoni, ham capicola, prosciuttini, mortadella, soppressata, provolone, lettuce, oil and vinegar and hot peppers.

The deli is known for its large, signature sandwiches, such as "Italian Combo," "Texan" and "Chubby Chicken."

The deli also offers daily hot specials, such as baked ziti, lasagna, hot dogs, and more.

"This is your classic New York deli," Darlene V., of New Rochelle, wrote in a Yelp review. "Don't bother going anywhere else if you want a good wedge. You'll find fair prices for wedges that are bigger than your face. The food is so delicious and even though that wedge is bigger than your face and you say you can't finish, give yourself five minutes and you'll find all that's left is a bunch of crumbs."

