Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Steamy Stretch Will Be Followed By Round Of Storms, Arrival Of Unsettled Weather Pattern
Lifestyle

Pizza Place In Hudson Valley Praised For 'Good Food, Good People'

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza from Frank's Pizzeria
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza from Frank's Pizzeria Photo Credit: Instagram/Frank's Pizzeria

No matter how you slice it, a Northern Westchester pizzeria has seen praise from a number of online reviewers who shouted out its garlic knots and New York-style pies.

Frank's Pizzeria, located in Croton Falls, at 2 West Cross St., opened in 2017.

Since then, it's seen a variety of positive reviews from customers, who have lauded its pizzas and pasta dishes.

"Good food and good people," Tim W., of Putnam Valley, said in a Yelp review. "My wife especially likes their spaghetti with meat sauce. I have never had a bad pizza from there."

Some online reviewers noted that after visiting the pizzeria for the first time, they decided it's their new go-to spot. 

"We decided to try a new pizza spot since Mahopac pizza scene is pretty old," Sandy Z., of Mahopac, said. "My son told me about Frank's since he frequents the train station. I had my son order, when we went to pick him up, pizza was ready. We took it home and the presentation was great and it tasted even better. I definitely found my new pizza spot!"

Other reviewers also praised the eatery's garlic knots, which are served with homemade marinara sauce. 

"The garlic knots (which was claimed to be a special) were ACTUALLY really special," Heidi I., of Virginia, said. "They had buttery goodness and garlic within each bite."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.