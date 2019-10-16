Eatery Named One Of Best In North America Opening Area Restaurant

A famed New York City restaurant is making its way north to the Hudson Valley.

PARM, which was named one of the 101 best places to eat in North America by Newsweek, announced that it will be opening a new location in the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets. It will be the restaurant’s first foray out of Manhattan.

The restaurant is expected to open on Sunday, Dec. 1. PARM will set up shop in the Hamptons district of the shopping center, near popular stores like J. Crew, Adidas, PacSun and Lululemon, come fall.

In a press release, Woodbury Common said: “With humble yet ambitious beginnings in a cozy space in the heart of Little Italy, Parm is a chef-driven concept created by Major Food Group, which is founded by renowned chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi, and restauranteur Jeff Zalaznick. Famous for Chicken Parm, Mario's Meatballs, Mozz Sticks and our uncompromising New York roots.

“We celebrate updated takes on classic Italian dishes with which our chefs grew up, in a fun, casual neighborhood setting. Our dishes are all handmade from scratch, every day, and this thoughtful authentic craftsmanship has earned us two stars from the New York Times and the title of one of the 101 Best Places to Eat in North America by Newsweek.”

“PARM is an exciting addition to Woodbury Common Premium Outlets and will enhance the world-class fashion and food offerings available at the property,” David Mistretta, General Manager of Woodbury Common said. “Welcoming PARM reinforces our commitment to shoppers to provide an elevated customer experience during their visit.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.