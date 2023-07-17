Don't Let The Name Fool You, Popular New City Restaurant More Than Pizza

Located in Rockland County in New City, Gio's Bar & Grill at 253 South Little Tor Road, does serve some yummy pizza and pasta but is better known for its locally sourced steaks, veggies, and seafood that fly out of the kitchen.

Owned by chefs Gilberto Gonzalez and Rosel Torres from Peru, the restaurant has only been open for two years but has gained quite a following of foodies and online critics who rave about the food and service.

Popular items on the menu include steaks, especially the filets, prime rib and skirt, pot roast dinner, fresh seafood dishes, homemade pasta, French onion soup, and yes, the pizza.

The restaurant is upscale with linen tablecloths and napkins but is very family-friendly, but is also perfect for a romantic night out.

The bar area serves up a full list of cocktails and beers and wines and the service is said to be first-rate and very friendly.

Here's how one Yelper described Gio's: "Food was served to virtual perfection as the service was impeccable (Emma was the BEST!) what a wonderful variety of food. Modern surroundings with lovely settings using cloth napkins loved the background music, etc.

Another had this to add: "What a great spot! My boyfriend and I stopped in for an early dinner last night and everything was so good. I had French onion soup and the skirt steak, which was cooked perfectly! He had the broccoli cheddar soup, which he loved, and a ribeye that was also cooked perfectly."

Lots of other buzz can be found on local Facebook pages too, and if you have kids in tow, they do have a children's menu.

And, if you are in the mood for pizza, the Margherita is said to be wonderful, or have one made to your own liking.

Hours are from 4 to 10 p.m. nightly except Sunday when they close at 9 p.m. Brunch is served on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Prices are moderate. For reservations, call 845-323-4470.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.