Rockland County resident Blanca Rincon-Hoyos, age 29, of Spring Valley, was charged on Sunday, May 12, for the attack that happened in Nanuet earlier in the day.

According to Det. Norman Peters of the Clarkstown Police, officers responded around 4:30 a.m., Sunday to a distress call on Spring Brook Road.

Officers encountered a chaotic scene involving two victims with stab wounds, Peters said.

A 33-year-old man told police he had been stabbed by his ex-girlfriend, who had fled the area, Peters said.

He then pointed officers to a vestibule area where they found a 29-year-old woman who had also sustained stab wounds during the altercation.

The man had stab wounds to his upper torso and right, while the woman had stab wounds to both arms, resulting in "substantial bleeding," he added.

Peters said officers swiftly initiated medical aid, applying a tourniquet to the man's leg to stop blood loss. Officers provided additional life-saving assistance to the woman.

Both victims were transported by Nanuet Community Ambulance Corp. and Spring Hill Community Ambulance to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Rincon-Hoyos was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of attempted murder

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Burglary

Criminal possession of a weapon

She was arraigned in the Town of Clarkstown Justice Court, where bail was $50,000. She is currently in custody at the Rockland County Jail.

Peters said the department urges domestic violence victims to call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or Text “START” to 88788.

