Clarkstown Town Councilman Dies Suddenly At 54

Rockland County Councilman Mark Woods, of Clarkstown, died on Friday, May 17, from an apparent heart attack, town officials said.

Woods, a member of the Clarkstown Board and director of peer veteran services at the nonprofit BRIDGES was elected to represent Ward 1 in November 2023.

A graduate of the Citadel, Woods was a decorated retired New York Police Department detective and combat US Army veteran who served in Iraq.

"From an early age, Mark chose service to others as his life's calling, said Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann. "The entire Town of Clarkstown mourns Councilman Woods and offers prayers and deepest sympathies to his wife Jeanne, son Ray, daughter Maggie, his mother, family and friends."

Hoehmann said that the flags at Town Hall, all town buildings, and parks have been ordered to be at half-staff.

A small memorial, with a condolence book, has been set up in the Town Hall Auditorium and will be open during regular business hours on Monday, May 29, for those who wish to pay respects.

Service arrangements have not been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.