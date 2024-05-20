Two Vehicles Go Up In Flames On Saw Mill River Parkway In Chappaqua

The incident happened on Monday, May 20 around 11:45 a.m., when three cars were involved in a collision on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Chappaqua at Roaring Brook Road.

According to the Chappaqua Fire Department, arriving crews found two cars on fire and a damaged third vehicle. Officers from the New Castle Police Department then confirmed that all drivers and occupants were safely out of the three involved cars.

Fire crews put out the blaze by just after noon using a foam tank, officials said. Multiple people suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chappaqua and receive free news updates.