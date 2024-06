The blaze happened on Tuesday, June 25 around 5 p.m., when a car caught on fire on the southbound Taconic State Parkway in Millwood, according to the Millwood Fire Department.

Fire crews soon arrived at the scene and found the burning car on the parkway's shoulder.

The blaze was put out after around 45 minutes, the department said. No injuries were reported.

The department did not give details on the cause of the fire.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chappaqua and receive free news updates.