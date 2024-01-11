Mostly Cloudy 41°

Top-Prize Winning Lottery Ticket Worth Over $18K Sold At This Millwood Deli

A lucky lottery player won a sum of nearly $19,000 after buying a winning ticket at a Northern Westchester diner, officials announced.

The winning ticket was bought at the Country Deli in Millwood, officials said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Flickr via Leo Reynolds
Ben Crnic
A top-prize-winning Take 5 ticket worth $18,911 was sold for the midday drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at a business in Millwood, New York Lottery officials announced. 

The business was identified as the Country Deli located at 74 Millwood Rd. The winner's name, though, was not released by officials. 

Those who want to try their luck at the game should know that drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Prizes of any amount can be claimed up to a year after the date of the drawing. 

